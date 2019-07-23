Sakhi Agarwal's lies on Meera Mitun and Kavin's apparent insensitive towards the feelings of two of his co-contestants in the previous week in Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house made most of the inmates take their names during the nomination process this week.

While seven contestants nominated Sakshi, five inmates took the name of Kavin for the elimination. Apart from the duo, Meera (4 votes), Abhirami (4 votes), Saravanan (3 votes) and Cheran (2 votes) are in the danger zone this week on Bigg Boss Tamil 3.

Meera was upset with Kavin's comment, which mocked her contribution in a task. The latter had personally lent his apology to her when she told him that she was hurt by his statement. The issue was blown out of proportion after Sakhi, who was captain of the house then, advised Meera to call for a meeting to address the issue.

Based on her advise, Meera took up the issue in front of all the contestants even after Kavin had apologised for his comment. It took a different turn after the contestants blamed Meera for unnecessarily dragging the issue to which she pointed her fingers at Sakshi for instigating her to raise the issue in front of all the participants.

However, Sakshi refuted Meera's claims and the issue came before Kamal Haasan, who revealed the truth by sharing a video of the episode.

Coming to Kavin, his closeness with Sakshi and Losliya created a lot of drama as the two girls apparently had possessive feelings towards him. Later, his casual comment while defending himself for his gestures have not gone well with the Bigg Boss Tamil participants.

As a result, these two incidents worked against Sakshi and Kavin. Whereas Meera, as always, is in the bad books of the inmates, who dislike her for constantly picking up verbal fights.

So far, Fathima Babu, Vanitha Vijayakumar and Mohan Vaidya have been evicted from Kamal Haasan-hosted show.