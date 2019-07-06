The stage is set for the first elimination in the third season of Bigg Boss Tamil. Saravanan, Meera Mitun, Fathima Babu, Sakshi Agarwal, Cheran, Jangiri Madhumitha and Kavin are facing the elimination.

Looking at the comments on social media sites, all seven contestants have failed to secure viewers' love and respect. Saravanan and Fathima have remained mute spectators over the fights and other issues inside the house, which have not impressed the fans. Whereas Cheran seems to be playing a safe game.

Despite being a victim of bullying, Meera has not garnered viewers' sympathy, while Madhumitha's Tamil card which she used this week to win over an argument, is apparently not reaping much benefits.

Going by the comments online, netizens desperately want Sakshi Aggarwal to be out of Kamal Haasan-hosted show and she is followed by Kavin. However, they might find themselves safe as their stay promises a lot of entertainment in the days to come, feel a section of the audience.

Our prediction: One among Saravanan, Meera and Fathima might be shown the door. However, the format is known for showing surprises. So, can we expect Sakthi's elimination this week? We will know it soon.

Fathima Babu, Losliya Mariyanesan, Sakshi Agarwal, Jangiri Madhumitha, Kavin, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Saravanan, Vanitha Vijayakumar, Cheran, Sherin Shringar, Mohan Vaidya, Tharshan Thiyagarajah, Sandy, Mugen Rao and Reshma Pasupuleti are the 15 contestants who entered the show on an opening day. Meera Mitun joined them a day later in Bigg Boss Tamil house.