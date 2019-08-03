The sword of Damocles is hanging over the heads of five contestants like Kavin, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Sakshi Agarwal, Reshma and Madhumitha in Bigg Boss Tamil 3 this week as they face the elimination test.

Looking at the developments inside the house this week, one would easily predict that Madhumitha would be safe. Her performance in the luxury-budget task has impressed the fans.

Sakshi and Kavin's drama looks like to be a deciding factor when it comes to the elimination if we take the online trends into the consideration. The polls conducted by websites and social media sites indicate that the majority of the fans want one among the two to leave the show which is being aired on Vijay TV.

However, the public voting, sometimes, produce surprising results as the votes will often divide among the viewers' favourite contestants. The voting procedure on Hotstar lets users to save (not eliminate) their favourite participant by giving 50 votes (daily) which they can cast for one or multiple contestants in Bigg Boss Tamil.

Reshma and Abhirami have not contributed much and stayed away from the limelight this week. Hence, our prediction is that the former is highly likely to be be shown the door this week as they might have received lesser number of votes for their survival in the show.

Well, if Vijay TV decides to send Kavin or Sakshi out of Kamal Haasan-hosted show, they might be sent into secret room which ensures that there is a lot of drama in the days to come.