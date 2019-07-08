Fathima Babu is the first contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss Tamil 3. She ended her two-week journey in the show last weekend as she apparently received lesser votes than the other participants who were in the danger zone. But the netizens are not happy with the outcome because they wanted someone else to be out of the Kamal Haasan-hosted show.

Saravanan, Meera Mitun, Fathima Babu, Sakshi Agarwal, Cheran, Jangiri Madhumitha and Kavin were facing the elimination last weekend. The netizens, in large, wanted Sakshi to be shown the door as her behaviour had irked them. The actress' proximity with Vanitha's gang and her clever strategies have earned her the tag of "cunning woman."

The least there were expecting is Saravanan's elimination as he lacks energy and has failed to entertain the views. The eviction of Fathima Babu has come as a big surprise as the netizens feel she deserved to be in the house. Her courage to speak out against Vanitha, who is accused by people of dominating the house, came late.

"#Fathima amma, we love you. you are too good to be in the show #biggbosstamil3. [sic]" a fan wrote after her eviction.

It looks like the love and respect from the netizens failed to translate into votes for Fathima.

Speaking on stage with Kamal Haasan after her eviction, Fathima slammed Vanitha for her dominating behaviour. She was given the power to choose three people who will be the nominees for the captain of the house post next week. She choose – Abhirami, Sandy and Tharshan.

Fathima Babu is a Tamil and Malayalam actress who was introduced to films by K Balachander in Kalki. Her notable films were : Ninaivirukkum Varai, Devathayai Kanden, Swarnamukhi and Azhagiya Pandipuram. At Andheri, Gramam and a few others in Mollywood.

She had come to limelight in 80s as a new reader on Doordarshan. She was also seen in TV serials and Yaaradi Nee Mohini on Zee Tamil remains one of her popular shows.

The nomination for the next weekend will be aired on Monday episode (8 July). It has to be seen who will be pushed to the danger zone in Bigg Boss Tamil 3.