Has Mohan Vaidya been eliminated from Bigg Boss Tamil 3 this week? Rumours are rife that the musician has been evicted from the Kamal Haasan-hosted show.

If true, Mohan Vaidya will be the third contestant to be shown the door from Bigg Boss Tamil 3 after Fathima Babu and Vanitha Vijayakumar.

There were five contestants - Mohan Vaidya, Saravanan, Meera Mitun, Cheran and Abhirami – in the danger zone this week. In the end, Vadiya seems to have got lesser votes than the others for his survival in the Kamal Haasan-hosted show.

Going by the response on social media, netizens expected Saravanan to be out of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 as he had turned out to be a boring contestant. He was neither entertaining the viewers nor showing an active interest in the tasks.

He too had expressed his desire to be out of the show. Likewise, Cheran too was treading on the same path, but his popularity is believed to be safeguarding him, according to the ardent followers of Bigg Boss Tamil 3.

Interestingly, the audience are equally divided over Meera. While a section of people want to see her eviction, another set of the audience feel it might end up becoming a boring show without her in the house.

Looking at the response, Abhirami Venkatachalam could consider herself safe this week on Kamal Haasan's show.