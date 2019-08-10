After Saravanan was shown the door mid-way, three contestants like Losliya, Sakshi Agarwal and Abhirami Venkatachalam are facing the elimination test this week on Vijay TV's popular reality show Bigg Boss Tamil 3.

The International Business Times had conducted a poll to understand the audience's pulse on this week's eviction and the result is out. If we go by the response from our readers, Sakshi Agarwal will be evicted from Bigg Boss Tamil 3.

Yes, she has got 40.72 percent of votes for eviction. The actress has been in the receiving end from the viewers for weeks now. The unnecessary drama that she created around Kavin and Losliya's friendship in previous weeks is apparently backfiring her.

Surprisingly, Losliya, who has been people's favourite, has got 33.73 percent of votes in the polls in which thousands of our readers cast their vote. The initial love that she had earned from the audience seems to have lost to some extent.

Abhirami has garnered 16.73 percent of votes. It clearly indicates that she will be safe this week. The actress seems to be enjoying the support of Ajith fans for being part of Nerkonda Paarvai. However, a section of fans want her to be out of the show as she is not giving content.

However, Saravanan's name was also in the poll as he was also nominated and he got 8.82 percent of votes. Going by our readers' verdict, one among Sakshi or Losliya will be shown the door. However, there is a possibility of the evicted contestant being sent to the secret room this week in Bigg Boss Tamil 3.

So far, Fathima Babu, Vanitha Vijayakumar, Mohan Vaidya, Meera Mitun, Reshma Pasupuleti and Saravanan are out of Kamal Haasan-hosted show. Meanwhile, actress Kasturi Shankar has been given wild-card entry to Bigg Boss Tamil 3.