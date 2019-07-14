Mohan Vaidya and Jangiri Madhumitha have been announced safe this week on Bigg Boss Tamil 3. It means Meera Mitun, Saravanan and Vanitha Vijayakumar are facing elimination and one among the three will end his/her journey in the Kamal Haasan-hosted show.

There are strong rumours doing rounds that Vanitha Vijayakumar has been shown the door, but there is no authentic confirmation about her eviction. Some speculations are rife that she has been sent to secret room after the elimination.

Vanitha Vijaykumar is most-loathed contestant in Bigg Boss Tamil 3. Her overall behaviour has not gone well with the audience. General view among the viewers is that she is bossy with displays rude behaviour whenever things go against her wishes. At times, her straight-forward nature has landed her in trouble.

However, a few YouTube channels have some other story to say. It is speculated that it is not Vanitha Vijayakumar, but it is Meera Mithun, who has been shown the door. She too has failed to impress the audience in the short perioed.

Saravanan, despite his inactive participation in tasks and repeated requests to leave the Kamal Haasan-hosted show, is likely to be safe.

Coming back to this week's elimination, there were five contestants in the danger zone. Mohan Vaidya was announced safe in Saturday's episode, while the latest promo revealed that Madhumitha has survived.

Fathima Babu, Losliya Mariyanesan, Sakshi Agarwal, Jangiri Madhumitha, Kavin, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Saravanan, Vanitha Vijayakumar, Cheran, Sherin Shringar, Mohan Vaidya, Tharshan Thiyagarajah, Sandy, Mugen Rao and Reshma Pasupuleti are the 15 contestants who entered the show on an opening day. Meera Mitun joined them a day later in Bigg Boss Tamil house.

However, Fathima Babu was the first contestant to be out of the Vijay TV's show.