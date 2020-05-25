Sherin Shringar, who took part in the third season of Bigg Boss Tamil, had shared a special friendship with her co-contestant Tharshan. In fact, there were rumours of she being responsible for his break-up with his ex-girlfriend Sanam Shetty.

Is Marriage on the Cards for Sherin?

Some section of media had speculated that Sherin might marry Tharshan. However, the actress, in an interview, has now spoken about her marriage and indicated that she is not seeing anyone. "o get married, you should have someone in your life. There's no one for me right now. On top of that, we're under quarantine, in a pandemic. I'm staying indoors and waiting for my Prince Charming to come," Behindwoods quotes her as saying.

During their stay, Tharshan and Sherin had shared a close friendship. However, they never admitted that they were in love. Nonetheless, his break-up only made the rumours of their affair stronger once the curtain were dropped to the Kamal Haasan-hosted show.

Sherin Took the Blame

The actress came under attack from a section of netizens over Tharshan's break-up. Reacting to the issue, on her social media account, she wrote,"A lot has been said and done over the past month or so and anyone who wants to attack me, go ahead and do it, I signed up for this, and I can take you calling me nasty names with a smile. BUT LEAVE MY FAMILY OUT OF THIS! I never thought I would be responding to people hiding behind fake accounts and attacking innocent bystanders like the hideous TROLLS they are. Blaming me for someone else's mistakes doesn't make me guilty, it just makes you narrow-minded and shortsighted, Learn to assign blame properly. [sic]"

The Bigg Boss Tamil contestant added, "Do not make the mistake of thinking my silence is my weakness, I haven't said anything because the issue doesn't involve me. There are bigger issues in the world than 2 people breaking up. To all my supporters, thank you so much for standing up for me. I would request you to not engage with the negative comments, people are angry (understandably so) and if venting on my comments section gives them some peace, let them! It doesn't change me or my core values. I am the luckiest human to have people like you fighting with me and for me. This will be my only and official statement on the issue and I will not be entertaining questions and reactions on the same again! (sic)"