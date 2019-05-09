The preparations for the launch of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 have reportedly started with a bang. With Kamal Haasan giving nod to turn anchor again, Vijay TV is now busy finding the right candidates to participate in the Tamil reality show.

Rumours say that the channel has approached a few popular names from the film industry. If we go by the reports, Chandini Tamilarasan, Laila Mehdin, Sakshi Agarwal and Sudha Chandran have received offers from Vijay TV, but the confirmation on their participation is awaited.

Chandini Tamilarasan is a 26-year old actress, who made her debut in K Bhagyaraj's Siddhu +2. Since then, she worked in over 20 movies. Vijay Sethupathi's Kavan and RK Suresh's Billa Pandi are her notable films among many others.

Laila Mehdin is a popular name in Kollywood who worked with stars like Ajith, Vikram and Suriya in her successful career. The Goan beauty started her journey in Telugu films and went on to act in all the leading film industries of India, but it is in Kollywood where she attained the stardom.

Sakshi Agarwal was a popular name in the modelling industry before she turned actress in Mollywood with the film, Orayiram Kinakkalal. She was seen in Rajinikanth's Kaala and recently in Ajith's Viswasam.

Sudha Chandran is a film and TV actress who made her debut with Mayuri. Cutting across language barriers, she has worked in Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali and Malayalam.