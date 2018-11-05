Anup Jalota has been grabbing more headlines than ever post his exit from the Bigg Boss 12 house. While his statements about not being in a relationship with Jasleen has made many heads turn, his latest statements about the show being scripted has shocked the viewers.

Talking about his date with Jasleen, Jalota said, "Vo poora scripted program banaya gaya thha date ka. Humko kaha gaya ke aap logon ko taiyaar kiya jayega, aapko log taiyaar karenge, aapko leke jayenge andar ek kamre mein. Jahan par aapko is date ko khoobsurat banana hai. To maine kaha 'theek hai'. Humko taiyaar kiya gaya, hum gaye aur vahan bahut badhiya khaana saja hua thha. Vaise to Bigg Boss house mein khaana jo milta hai vo khud banana padta hai, par vahan par khaana saja hua thha, set up bahut achha thha aur harmonium rakha hua thha aur maine 'chaudwi ka chand ho' gaaya, uske baad maine 'pyaar deewana hota hai, mastana hota hai' gaaya. Uske baad humne thoda sa usmein dance bhi kiya. Ye date unhone organise ki thhi, jisko humne khoobsurat banaya to ismein kya burai hai?"

Jalota spoke about his time in the house, saying that the "dates" on the show were entirely scripted.

Not just this, he revealed that Jasleen had been selected and asked to come with someone which would make them a 'vichitra jodi' within the house. Further elaborating on the topic, Jalota said that Jasleen was called to the outhouse of Bigg Boss prior to the house and from then on he had no communication with her. She had decided to talk about their guru-shishya jodi but changed her stance suddenly there.

Talking about his videos with Jasleen where they talk about their love, Jalota says that the makers had asked them to make some promotional videos for entertainment value and hence they did it.

Well, if Jalota is indeed telling the truth, many fans would not trust the show anymore. What does Jasleen have to say about all this, remains to be seen.