After completion of the 11th week in the Bigg Boss elimination weekend is back and as predicted, Punarnavi Bhupalam has been eliminated. The actress has been nominated for scoring less number of points in the task which was conducted last week. Besides Punarnavi, Varun, Rahul and Mahesh were nominated.

She is the first person from their gang of PVVR to get eliminated. She shares a very close bond with Varun Sandesh, Vithika Sheru and Rahul Sipligunj. The other three in the group became emotional when Nagarjuna announced that Punarnavi has been eliminated.

Rahul, her best friend and support in the house broke into tears and then his friends Sreemukhi, Baba Bhaskar and Mahesh came to his console him. Looking at him crying, Punarnavi was shocked.

Nominations and being nominated was definitely not new to this youngster. She has been nominated many times, right from the first week but was being saved every time. But this time, there was no chance for getting saved and she lost to Mahesh Vitta in eliminations.

Punarnavi is the youngest one among all of the contestants in the house and since the beginning of the show, she is known to be arrogant, egoistic and lose tongued too. Nagarjuna asked Punarnavi so many times to stop using cuss words. She is known for spreading a lot of negativity in house, but still mingles up with people around her easily.

With elimination of Punarnavi, there are eight contestants in the house and grand finale is just a month away.