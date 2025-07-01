Bigg Boss OTT 3 Fame Adnaan Shaikh welcomes baby boy at 30; says 'You might struggle to raise Kids at 35–40'

Congratulations are in order for Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Adnaan Shaikh, as the actor and social media influencer has welcomed his first child, a baby boy, earlier this week.

On July 1, 2025, taking to Instagram, he shared the joyful news with his fans through a heartfelt reel. The announcement featured adorable baby-themed animations, including a cradle and a baby boy graphic. In the video, Adnaan also included a touching Ghibli-style image of himself holding his newborn son in his arms.

He wrote, "Allah has blessed us with our precious baby boy! Can't express my feelings & emotions. Overwhelmed with gratitude-please keep him in your prayers."

On the video, he wrote, "Welcome to the world. It's a boy. By the grace and mercy of Allah. Allah has blessed us with a baby boy. Our hearts are overflowing with joy as we celebrate our precious baby boy into the world! Blessed parents, Adnaan Shaikh and Ayesha Shaikh."

He further penned a note for his family and friends and requested they keep his son in their prayers. Adnaan Shaikh wrote, "Dear family and friends. Please keep him in your prayers. Your duas are a source of strength and comfort for us, and we trust Allah will answer them. May he bless our baby with good health, happiness and protection. I seek refuge in the perfect words of Allah, from every devil and every poisonous reptile and from every bad eye."

As soon as the video went viral, several celebrities took to social media and congratulated Adnaan Shaikh.

Celebs, namely Akanskha Puri, Vishal Pandey, Riva Arora and others blessed the newborn baby.

The actor spoke to the Times of India and shared why he got married early and embraced fatherhood at such a young age.

The influencer said, "I'm 30 and just now getting married. Many people are wondering why I'm getting married at this age. I feel I've waited too long. When I have a child, I don't want them to delay getting married. I believe getting married early is a good thing, you grow with your partner. In my opinion, waiting until you're 35 or 40 to get married can be difficult because you might struggle to take care of your kids properly. My advice would be to get married at the right time."

He added, "I'm learning how to give my child the best life possible, starting with the teachings of deen and then dunya. I'm ready to sacrifice my sleep, support my wife in every way, and put plans with friends on hold, because right now, nothing matters more than this new life that's come into ours."

For the unversed, Adnaan Shaikh got married to Ayesha in September 2024.