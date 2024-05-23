If you are missing your daily dose of Bigg Boss drama, worry not as its right around the corner. Jio Cinema dropped the official announcement of BB OTT 3 on its social media platforms. Bigg Boss OTT 3 will start airing from June. The first season of BB OTT was won by Divya Agarwal, while the second season was won by Elvish Yadav.

New promo

Now, makers have dropped a promo that promises that we would forget all the viral moments from the show with the latest season. The promo shows Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's mushy moment along with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's dinner date inside and announces that we would forget this. It also shows Shehnaaz Gill's famous dialogue, Abhishek Malhan's fight and more from the various seasons of BB and guarantees that the audience would forget everything.

Start date

While the exact premiere date of BB OTT3 has not been declared yet, the makers have announced that the show will start airing in June.

Probable contestants

Names like Shivangi Joshi, Sheezan Khan, Faisal Shaikh and Vicky Jain have been doing the rounds as the probable contestants this season.

Anil Kapoor to join as host?

"Ye viral moment sab bhool jaoge! Bigg Boss OTT ka agla season dekh kar baki sab bhool jaoge. Kyuki ye season hoga khaas! Ekdum Jhakkas," the promo says. And it is the 'Jhakkas' dialogue that has made fans believe that Anil Kapoor will most likely be replacing Salman Khan as the host for the OTT season of BB.