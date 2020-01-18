The stage is set for the elimination of one more contestant in Bigg Boss Kannada 7. Vasuki Vaibhav, Bhoomi Shetty, Chandan Achar, Deepika Das, Kishan, Harish Raj, Kuri Prathap and Priyanka are facing the eviction test this week.

Who'll be eliminated in 14th week?

Among the eight members in the danger zone, Kuri Prathap, Vasuki and Kishan will be safe this week, considering their performance on and off the tasks since the day one. They have been good entertainers and strong contenders to reach the last stage of the reality show. The real battle for the eviction is among Harish Raj, Chandan Achar, Bhoomi Shetty, Priyanka and Deepika Das.

Harish Raj

Harish Raj is consistently giving his best in tasks. He has also impressed the audience with his mimicries of popular celebs from Karnataka, but he is not visible once the tasks are over. This might be one of the reasons why he might be evicted from the show.

If the performance from the tasks is the only criteria to eliminate a contestant, Harish Raj would be easily safe this week.

Chandan Achar

The next contestant in the danger zone is Chandan Achar. He is hardworking man and has done well in many of the tasks in the 14 weeks. The actor has garnered sympathy from the audience for the way the inmates have cornered him all these while.

However, the public sympathy alone cannot help him to escape the elimination test, week after week. Chandan Achar had opportunities to leave an ever-last impression, but he has stuck within self-imposed boundary which might be the major reason why he has a chance to be out of the show.

Deepika Das

The next contestant is Deepika Das. She was not seen much in the tasks this week, but the eviction doesn't happen purely based on present week's performance. The actress is one of the strong performers in tasks among the female contestants. Unfortunately, her clashes with Chandan Achar sent a negative impression about her to the viewers.

As a result, Deepika Das' journey in the Bigg Boss Kannada 7 is hung in balance. That leaves Bhoomi Shetty and Priyanka in the danger zone.

Priyanka

Priyanka has been a decent entertainer. Together with Kuri Prathap, she has given many reasons for people to like her, but the worrying factor for the actress is she has failed to highlight her strong character in the show. It looks like she has been playing the game under Prathap's shadow which is not helping the cause for her in anyway.

Bhoomi Shetty

Coming to Bhoomi Shetty, the actress is the strongest female contestant when it comes to tasks in this season. She did exceedingly well in the first few weeks and lost her focus, later. In fact, she was on the verge of getting eliminated a couple of weeks ago, but she brought herself back on track and survived in the game.

However, the major drawback for Bhoomi Shetty is her antics, off the tasks. Her behaviour has not gone well with the majority of the audience which could possibly end her journey in Sudeep-hosted show.

Our Prediction:

It won't be a surprise if one among Harish, Chandan, Bhoomi Shetty, Priyanka and Deepika is evicted from Bigg Boss Kannada 7. However, our prediction is either Priyanka or Deepika will be shown the door this week.