The latest season of "Bigg Boss Kannada 10" took an unexpected turn as one of its contestants, Varthur Santhosh, was arrested while inside the reality show's house.

Santhosh's arrest was the result of a forest department complaint after he was spotted wearing what appeared to be a tiger claw pendant during the recording of the show. This act of wearing an animal part led to legal consequences for the contestant.

Bengaluru Urban Deputy Conservator of Forests, N. Ravindrakumar, confirmed the arrest, explaining that the forest department received a complaint regarding Santhosh's pendant. Acting swiftly on this information, officials visited the location where the show was being filmed. They requested Santhosh to exit the premises, and upon closer inspection of the pendant, they verified that it was, indeed, a tiger claw.

Legal Consequences

Despite Santhosh's claim that the pendant had been passed down through his ancestors, his actions fell foul of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. This act strictly prohibits the wearing or display of any animal parts, and violations are subject to legal repercussions. As a result, Santhosh found himself on the wrong side of the law.

Santhosh, a businessman primarily involved in selling cows in Bengaluru's Varthur area and the real estate business, gained social media fame before earning a spot on "Bigg Boss Kannada 10." Several viral videos catapulted him into the limelight, paving the way for his entry into the reality show.

A spokesperson for Viacom 18, the company that owns Colors Kannada, the channel airing "Bigg Boss Kannada 10," declined to comment on the issue.

Legal Proceedings

Forest department officials, after arriving at the show's set, promptly informed the production team, requesting Santhosh's removal from the studio. Subsequent verification confirmed that the pendant was indeed a tiger claw. As a result, Santhosh was arrested under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Speaking to PTI, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Kumar Pushkar, emphasized the strictness of the Wildlife Protection Act. The ongoing investigation into the case includes interrogations, and authorities plan to seek judicial custody for Santhosh as they delve further into the matter.

This incident underscores the significance of adhering to wildlife protection laws and serves as a reminder that even within the confines of a reality show, legal violations have consequences. Santhosh's arrest demonstrates the commitment to enforcing such regulations in the interest of wildlife preservation.