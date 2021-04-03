The fifth week in Bigg Boss Kannada was an eventful week. The contestants were engaged in the physical tasks and there was a lot of drama inside the house. The game has turned quite interesting after the entry of wild-card entrant Chakravarty Chandrachud.

Elimination This Week

Based on the inmates' votes, seven contestants – KP Aravind, Nidhi Subbaiah, Prashanth Sambargi, Shamanth, Shankar Ashwath and Shubha Pooja – were pushed to the danger zone. However, Vishwanath Haveri saved Divya.

Prashanth Sambargi, KP Aravind, Nidhi Subbaiah, Shamanth, Shankar Ashwath and Shubha Poonja were facing the elimination test. On the episode aired on Saturday, Sambargi was announced safe.

Who'll Be Eliminated This Week?

KP Aravind has been a consistent performer and enjoys one of the big fan following among viewers. Hence, he will be easily safe. Nidhi Subbaiah and Shubha Poonja are the two big celebrity of this season. They have a big fan following. Undoubtedly, they are going to be safe this week.

That leaves Shamanth and Shankar Ashwath in the danger zone. These two contestants have been regularly facing elimination test and have survived till now. However, one among the two will be shown the door for sure, this week.

Shankar Ashwath is unable to do a physical task which is his major drawback. This week, his decision to push Vaishnavi into the swimming pool to end the task has met with mixed response.

Whereas Shamanth's performance in the tasks has come under severe criticism. Despite getting plenty of opportunities to lift himself up, he failed to impress the audience.

Hence, he has a higher chance of getting eliminated this week. However, there are rumours doing rounds that Shankar Ashwath has been evicted from Bigg Boss Kannada season 8.