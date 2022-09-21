Bigg Boss 7's contestant Sofia Hayat, who was hospitalized due to a dip in her body salt levels, has been admitted once again for medical treatment after her sudden collapse. The former model was immediately taken to the Chelsea and Westminster hospital in the UK where she underwent a few tests.

Model experienced 'organ failure'?

Reports state that the 37-year-old model model could have collapsed due to an extensive workout. After regaining her consciousness, Sofia has spoken about her health scare in an interview with a news portal. The 'Aksar 2' star had said that when she passed out, it seemed like she was experiencing an "organ failure." She revealed that she apparently "popped something" in her upper chest while practising chin stand yoga, which caused her to pass out.

Talking with ETimes, she said, "I was admitted to Chelsea and Westminster hospital in an emergency. I collapsed. I am still not in the best of myself. They ran a few tests. Next week I am seeing a specialist for a possible hernia. It can be possible because I did chin stand yoga and I popped something in the upper chest area. It might be due to too much exercise."

Sofia left showbiz to embrace spirituality

Later she thanked the nurse who helped her to 'open her eyes' after a severe health scare. ETimes quoted her as saying, "When I collapsed and was hospitalized I felt like I was having an organ failure. There was a wonderful nurse assistant, who helped me open my eyes."

The former television personality has been absent from the show business ever since she embraced spirituality by becoming a nun in June 2016. It has been six years since the audience has last seen the model, however, she remained in the headlines due to her ugly spat with her ex-husband.