Telugu audiences have been waiting desperately to know details and updates about Bigg Boss 4 Telugu. The first three seasons of the show have been a huge hit and buzz about season 4 is exciting. As per the latest buzz, the management of Star Maa channel has already zeroed in on a few contestants for the show and is waiting for the right time to reveal the names.

Eesha Rebba

Eesha Rebba needs no introduction. She is a known face to Telugu audience. There have been rumours that she will be part of season 3 as well, and now the same rumours are back. Eesha is yet to confirm the news about the same.

Mangli (Satyavathi)

Mangli is a popular folk singer who grew to fame within a very less span of time. In case you guys don't know who she is, let us tell you that she is the female singer in Ala Vaikunthapuramlo's Ramulo Ramula. She is quite popular in both the Telugu states.

Tharun

Actor Tharun, who was a popular actor more than a decade ago, is said to be part of this show. Tharun has done many films and most of them have been huge hits. It has been a long time since Tharun has said 'bye' to films as many young and new actors have taken his place. As per the buzz, he is going to be seen in Bigg Boss 4 and has given his nod to be part of the show.

Varshini

Varshini is popular for being a model, an actor, and she has played a host as well. She was seen in Nannu Dochukunduvate, a Sudheer Babu starrer and a couple of other films too.

Anchor Shiva

This guy is popular for interviewing Sunisith, the guy who claimed that Lavanya Tripathi married him, and that Saaho was first offered to him. Also, Shiva has done popular interviews on YouTube for which he became pretty famous.

Hyper Adi

Rose to fame with Jabardasth comedy show, which airs on ETV, Hyper Adi has become famous with his humour and spontaneity. He has done some really good films in the recent times and going by the news, if he is part of the show, there is going to be a lot of entertainment to the audience.

Pujitha Ponnada

This actress has good name for herself and has been part of many films. She is recently seen in Run, a web series which is streaming on Aha, an OTT platform. She is part of films like Seven, Kalki, Brand Babu and a lot more.