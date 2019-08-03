Tasks that are given to the contestants in Bigg Boss house are pretty much fun to watch. Most of the times, these tasks also show us the true and genuine side of the housemates.

But recently a task was given to the third season's contestants of the Telugu reality show according to which they had to share the emotional stories of their lives. As all the contestants began sharing and narrating their stories the audiences were also left emotional and teary-eyed.

They shared all of their painful stories because of which we got to see a different side of our chirpy and cheerful contestants.

Beginning with Ravi Krishna, the small screen actor shared his story about why he regretted coming to the film industry and how he ended up becoming an actor. He said this because he feels that pursuing higher education would have definitely helped him in bagging a good job in the US.

Baba Bhaskar shared his touching story of losing his father and said, "I didn't care about my dad when he is alive and even if I cry now, he won't come back. So take care of your parents when they are alive".

Jaffar, the popular host from TV9, shared his story about his sister. How he and his family ditched his elder sister who married a guy from other religion and she went into a coma after getting paralysed for the third time.

Punarnavi shared the story of a friend, who died in the terrorist attack on Easter in Sri Lanka this year and told about how she has failed in talking/meeting him every time he tried to. Sreemukhi spoke about how she had failed in getting to see her grandfather for one last time before he passed away which left the housemates also in tears.