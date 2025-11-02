Bigg Boss 19: Pranit More exits after dengue diagnosis, hospitalised; netizens call his elimination scripted

Salman Khan returned with yet another Weekend Ka Vaar, and this time, he reprimanded Neelam Giri and Tanya Mittal for body-shaming 22-year-old Ashnoor Kaur. He also called out Kunickaa for repeatedly playing the age card. Like every WKW episode, the host also announced the week's elimination.

Bigg Boss 19: Pranit More hospitalised, know what happened

To everyone's shock, Bigg Boss 19 contestant Pranit More has been eliminated from the show.

However, the twist is that his exit is not due to low votes. As per reports, Pranit has been diagnosed with dengue and is currently hospitalised. He is expected to re-enter the show once he has fully recovered and is medically cleared. Pranit's sudden exit has left fans concerned.

An insider revealed, "Salman Khan first announced that Pranit More was safe in the voting. However, after receiving his medical reports, it was decided that he needed treatment, so he had to leave the show. Until 11:00 p.m., Pranit was in the secret room, and the makers gave him and his family the option to decide whether he wanted to continue or not. Pranit is now out of the show and is currently in the hospital. There are strong chances that he might return soon."

After Pranit's exit, netizens questioned the makers and expressed disbelief over how only Pranit contracted dengue despite all contestants being locked inside the house. Some fans even called the show scripted and rigged. However, several photos and videos confirm that Pranit is indeed unwell.