The countdown for Bigg Boss 19's grand finale has begun, and with just seven days left for the show to end, this week saw major drama and physical altercations inside the house.

The week began on a banger note, and the physical altercations started with Malti making a flying-hand gesture to slap Tanya, followed by Farahana Bhatt smashing a plate and causing Tanya to get hurt, Ashnoor hitting Tanya with a wooden plank, and the most recent incident being Malti kicking Farahana's leg.

Malti Chahar kicks Farrhana Bhatt's feet; duo get into heated argument

A new promo shared by the channel shows Malti entering the living area, where Farahana Bhatt and Shehbaz are seated. Farahana yells at Malti to pick up the tissue that is on the table. Malti Chahar walks to pick it up and clean it. Farahana places her feet on the table, appearing to provoke Malti. In reaction, Malti kicks Farahana's leg and pushes the table away.

Farahana tells Malti, "Look where the tissues are."

Farahana warns, "If you kick like this, I'll kick you out of the house." Malti answers, "Jo bhi sadak pe rehte hain, voh bhi tujhse acche hote hain. Tu pata nahi yahan kya kar rahi? I was cleaning the table, and you purposefully put your legs there." (People who live on the streets are better than you. What are you doing here?)

Farahana fires back, "Tu toh unse bhi gayi-guzri hai." (You are worse than them.)

Farahana says, "It's my wish. I put my foot down like this."

Malti calls her an idiot.

When Farahana lifts the table to hit Malti, and when the two start fighting and arguing, Shehbaz says, "Oye oye, aise toh launde bhi nahi karte."( Guys also don't do this way).

That's when Farahana pokes again and says, "Yehi aata hai isko laundebazi karna.(She only knows all this)."

And now, with too many physical fights happening inside the BB house, Salman Khan is back with this season's last Weekend Ka Vaar, and he is shooting for the same.

?WEEKEND KA VAAR UPDATES ?



Salman Khan bashed #AshnoorKaur and said, “You intentionally tried to hurt #TanyaMittal.” Ashnoor tried to defend herself saying, “Sir, maine dekha nahi tha,” but Salman said, No....#WeekendKaVaar #BiggBoss19 #SalmanKhan — Digital News Hub (@digital_newshub) November 28, 2025

An insider page of BB has revealed that Salman Khan will slam Farahana Bhatt.

The tweet reads: Salman Khan slams Farahana Bhatt for keeping her leg on the stool and said, "Koi apna cheez lene ja raha hai aur tum usi waqt apna pair stool par rakh deti ho. It's clear you were trying to poke Malti Chahar. Tum ek insaan ko itna poke kar doge ki doosre wale se koi galti ho jayegi." (Someone is going to pick up their things, and at that exact moment, you put your foot on the stool. It's clear you were trying to provoke Malti Chahar. If you keep poking a person this much, the other person is bound to make a mistake.