Salman Khan is back with another Weekend Ka Vaar after missing last week's episode due to the Da-Baang tour. This weekend, Ektaa Kapoor joins Bigg Boss to announce the launch of her Balaji Astro App. In the promo, she shares the stage with Salman Khan and reveals that she has selected someone from among the contestants to cast in one of her TV shows, and the person is not a TV star.

Ektaa has often cast Bigg Boss contestants in her shows, and this season is no different. She has decided who she wants for her next daily soap, and it's not one of the seasoned actors like Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, or Kunickaa Sadanand.

Ektaa said, "Sir ke show se ek casting karna mera riwaaz raha hai. Two people actually who I would love to cast. One of is not an actor, Amaal, and the other person yeh duniya pittal di, would love to cast you, Tanya. Inka Rahu 10 mein hai aur kehte hain jinka Rahu 10 mein, duniya bas mein." (It has been my tradition to cast someone from Sir's show. There are actually two people I would love to cast. One of them is not an actor, Amaal, and the other person is the one who shook up this world... I would love to cast you, Tanya. Their Rahu is in the 10th house, and it's said that those whose Rahu is in the 10th house rule the world)."

A surprised yet elated Tanya expressed her gratitude and said, "It's a dream come true, ma'am. Thank you so much." However, Salman's hilarious reaction left the entire house in splits. The host joked, "Lekin gareeb ladki ka role hai, kaise adaa karogi? (But it's a poor girl's role, how will you play it?)."

Big Moment! Bigg Boss stage par Ekta Kapoor ka surprise, new app reveal aur Amaal-Tanya ko select kiya collaboration ke liye. ?



Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @colorstv par. pic.twitter.com/Wr8C4tvsEV — JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) November 22, 2025

Netizens were excited as Amaal and Tanya were picked by Ektaa over popular TV celebs Ashnoor Kaur and Gaurav Khanna. While many speculated that Ashnoor wasn't happy about Tanya being chosen over her, others noticed Gaurav's jealousy.

Take a look at the comments:

Previously, Ektaa has signed several Bigg Boss contestants for her shows, including Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal and Pratik Sehajpal, all of whom featured in Naagin 6. Now, Ektaa is back with another season of Naagin, which is all set to be headlined by Bigg Boss season 16's star, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. The show's release date is yet to be announced.

Kunickaa Sadanand has been evicted from the show.

The remaining contestants are Gaurav Khanna, Malti Chahar, Shehbaz Badesha, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Ashnoor Kaur, Farrhana Bhatt, and Pranit More. The grand finale is scheduled for December 7, airing on JioCinema at 9 pm and Colors TV at 10:30 pm.