Bigg Boss 19 is here, and with every new season comes fresh kalesh. The Salman Khan–led show premiered on August 24, 2024, with several big names locked inside the house. From TV actors to comedians, social media stars, and veteran actors, this season promises a mixed bag of contestants.

The theme of BB 19 carries a political twist, titled "Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar," where the house will function like a democracy.

Day 1 clash: Baseer Ali vs Kunickaa Sadanand

On day 1 itself, fans witnessed the first verbal spat between Baseer Ali and Kunickaa Sadanand.

As per the clip, Baseer Ali asked for an omelette, but Kunickaa, who was on kitchen duty, told him to make it himself. Baseer found her tone offensive and confronted her later that night.

Baseer said, "I have never asked you for even a glass of water, and I never will. Take it in writing, I can manage my own stuff."

Kunickaa argued, saying it was not her responsibility to cook breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Baseer argued that no one had asked her to take it upon herself either, but pointed out that she behaved rudely.

Kunickaa: "I am not doing anyone a favour." To this, Baseer replied, "Nobody asked you to cook in the first place."

Kunickaa: "Then why do you feel bad during tasks? Baseer: "Because you are rude."

At one point, Kunickaa sternly warned him, "Aap battameezi karne ki koshish bhi mat karna... I am not even addressing you."

To this, Baseer said, "Main aapko address kar raha hoon, aur bolna zaroori hai."

When Kunickaa told him to "shut up," Baseer shouted, "I will not!"

This Day 1 fight left many netizens unimpressed. Social media reactions called the spat scripted and staged. Some even labelled Baseer as villain-like and disrespectful toward senior actor Kunickaa. BB fans flocked to social media, recalling Asim Riaz, who instigated a fight in BB 13.

Farrhana Bhatt was evicted from the house and sent to a secret room

While housemates were still dividing chores and settling in, Bigg Boss asked them to name one contestant they felt was unfit to stay in the house. To everyone's surprise, Pranit More nominated himself, a move that didn't sit well with the others.

The group eventually named Farrhana Bhatt, accusing her of avoiding household duties and bossing others around. She was evicted from the main house and sent to a secret room.

In the latest promo, all contestants gather in the living room as Bigg Boss announces that there are 16 contestants but only 15 beds. The housemates must decide who doesn't match the vibe of the show and deny that contestant entry into the bedroom.

The heated discussion seems to pit Baseer Ali against Mridul Tiwari. Arguments break out with housemates saying lines like, "Tu gyaan mat de, naam bata." ( Don't lecture me) Kunickaa Sadanand also targets Mridul, telling him, "Tu leader-giri mat kar, naam bata chal."( don't be a leader, tell the name).

Who is Baseer Ali?

For the unversed, Baseer Ali is a model, reality show star, and TV actor. He has been part of popular reality shows like Splitsvilla, Roadies, and Ace Of Space, and made his acting debut in the TV show Kundali Bhagya.

Bigg Boss 19 contestants

The line-up includes Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri, Tanya Mittal, Nagma Mirajkar, Awez Darbar, Nehal Chudasama, Abhishek Bajaj, Baseer Ali, Gaurav Khanna, Natalia Janoszek, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, Neelam Giri, Kunickaa Sudan, Amaal Mallik and Mridul Tiwari.