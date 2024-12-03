Shalini Passi is the flavour of the reason; from going viral on Instagram reels to attending important talk shows and interviews, she has proven that it is her work and the rest are just living in it. The socialite is riding high on the success of her OTT show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. Fans and followers are always intrigued about what is going on in her life, and her appeal seems to be getting more and more with each passing day. But one rumour has fans and followers excited.

According to the Times of India's exclusive report, Shalini is all set to feature in Big Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan. The organisation's source from the show revealed to them, "Shalini has a magnetic presence and commands attention wherever she goes."

They also added, "Her entry is sure to bring a mix of glamour, intrigue, and unpredictability to the house, shaking up the existing dynamics and intensifying the ongoing drama."

Shalini made her onscreen debut with the popular OTT reality show 'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives" produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment. The show also features Neelam Kothari Soni (actress and Sameer Soni's wife), Maheep Kapoor (Entrepreneur and Sanjaya Kapoor's wife) and Seema Sajdeh (fashion designer and Sohail Khan's ex-wife), Riddhima Kapoor (Rishi and Neetu Kapoor's daughter/ Ranbir Kapoor's sister) and Kalyani Saha Chawla (Entrepreneur).

In a previous interview with Aaj Tak, Shalini revealed that she had donated all the earnings from her show to the upliftment of a village in Bihar through UNICEF. Both she and her husband, Sanjay, believe in doing a lot of philanthropic work. The socialite focuses on bringing light to the ordeals faced by women, giving them a voice, and making a difference with the kind of work that she does.

Coming back to speculation surrounding her entry to the Big Boss house, makers are yet to declare it publicly, and no particular date has been announced yet. However, netizens are extremely excited about this news and are looking forward to it.