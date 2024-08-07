After Shoaib Ibrahim has quashed rumours of him participating in Bigg Boss 18, another name has surfaced on the internet. And this name has been in the public eye even more recently. If you haven't guessed it yet, let us tell you the name of the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 18 and it is none other than Kritika Malik.

Who's the confirmed contestant?

Yes, you read that right! Kritika Malik, who bagged the fifth spot in BB OTT 3, will be seen inside Salman Khan's hosted reality show as well. YouTuber Armaan Malik's second wife will be entering the show as a contestant, Payal Malik has confirmed. Payal was seen sharing the news in her vlog. She was seen distributing pamphlets stating that Kritika would join the show. "Golu (Kritika) is coming to 'Bigg Boss 18'. She has received an offer for 'Bigg Boss 18'."

Payal doesn't want Kritika to go

However, there is a catch, as Payal Malik has revealed that she has not allowed Kritika to go because she has already spent a huge time outside the house in BB. "But Kritika isn't going because I asked her to stay home. She already spent 40 days in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. I offered to go instead, but she won't let me (sic)."

To this, Kritika says, "I can't see you sad. I will go on 'Bigg Boss 18'. I like when Bigg Boss calls me (sic)." Prior to this, there were reports of Shoaib Ibrahim having been locked in as the first contestant of the show. However, the Sasural Simar Ka actor quashed the rumours saying that he would go to the show but after 3-4 years not right now.

Shoaib clears the air

"There is nothing like that, this happens every season that my name comes in the list. But all of these are just rumours and I am not going to participate this season. I have mentioned this before as well, never say never but there are no plans of mine to participate in this season of Bigg Boss. I would love to participate but in 3-4 years, not right now. I just wanted to clear it out as I have received so many messages since morning. I don't know who started this news but it isn't happening," he said in his vlog.