Bigg Boss, one of the most controversial reality TV shows on Indian television, is all set to return with its 16th season with a fresh bunch of contestants. Just like in the previous seasons, Bollywood actor Salman Khan is expected to be back as the host of the show and the fans can't keep their calm to know more about the details.

According to reports, Bigg Boss 16 is likely to go on air on October 1, 2022. The makers are already in talks with several celebrities to take part in the show, while a few have already given a nod for the show.

BB 16 is expected to have some of the popular names from the industry and the tentative list of contestants include Ankita Lokhande, Disha Parmar, Priya Banerjee, Shiney Ahuja, Neha Marda, Jannat Zubair, Baseer Ali, Munawar Faruqui, Saisha Shinde, Anjali Arora, Kanika Mann, Prachi Desai, Mohit Sehgal and Vivian Dsena among others.

According the latest reports, Bengali actress and Lok Sabha member Nusrat Jahan will be a part of Salman Khan's show. However, the channel and the actress are tight-lipped about the development in this matter and there hasn't been any official confirmation yet.

In the past we have seen that Bigg Boss has always given importance to the regional industries of our country. Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, Himanshi Khurana, Sapna Chaudhary, Monalisa and many others who belong to the different industries have been a part of this show in previous seasons.

Who is Nusrat Jahan?

Nusrat Jahan is a popular Bengali film actress and has been a part of quite a number of controversies in the recent past. Being the All-India Trinamool Congress's Member of Parliament, the actress was named in the controversy related to the Park Street rape case. She was allegedly linked up with the accused, however, she had denied all the allegations against her.

In 2019, the 'Asur' actress married to businessman Nikhil Jain in a star-studded wedding ceremony in Turkey. However, in 2021 she denied marrying him and stated that they were merely in a 'live-in' relationship creating a lot of controversy around it.

Yash-Nusrat controversy

Soon after the incident, Nusrat Jahan had announced her pregnancy but didn't disclose the name of the biological father of the son. Later, the birth certificate of the newborn reflected the Bengali superstar and her rumoured boyfriend Yash Dasgupta as the father of the child. Following which the actress accepted her relationship in public. Thus, with all these controversies, the actor-politician can be an interesting candidate for the upcoming season of the show.

Meanwhile, reports also state that there are a number of celebrities who have rejected the offer of participating in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss and if reports are to be believed then Shivangi Joshi, Jennifer Winget, Sriti Jha, Arjun Bijlani and Divyanka Tripathi are a few stars who have rejected the offer.