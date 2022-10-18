Ever since Bigg Boss 16 has started, the contestants are grabbing eyeballs every day with either with their controversial statements, love equations or for their nasty fights inside the house. While Shalin Bhanot and Tina Dutta are trying to engage in a romantic relationship, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary have been at loggerheads since the first week of the show.

Will there be a mid-week eviction?

Abdu Rozik keeps on entertaining the audience with his cute mannerisms, on the other hand, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Gautam Vig, Gori Nagori and MC Stan are busy showing their personalities inside the BB house.

While everyone is trying to showcase themselves without missing out on any opportunity, the first runner-up in Femina Miss India 2020 Manya Singh and television actor Ankit Gupta are nowhere to be seen. While this issue has been raised by host Salman Khan and Bigg Boss, Ankit still doesn't seem to be much upfront with his game.

Coming to the eviction, though the first weekend saw no elimination with actress Sreejita De getting eliminated in the second week, it seems there will be a double eviction soon, that too mid-week. Yes, you read right!

Will these two contestants walk out of the house?

The latest report by Siasat.com quoted a source stating, "In a shocking twist, Bigg Boss 16 will see two popular contestants getting eliminated from the house this week. It is going to be a mid-week eviction in which Manya Singh and Ankit are likely to walk out of the house." However, there is no confirmation on the same, so fans will have to wait and watch if this truly happens.

Meanwhile, the first evicted contestant has opened up about her experience in the Bigg Boss house. After her eviction, Sreejita told Times Now that she is disappointed. The actress added, "I am extremely disappointed, shocked and sad. Honestly, during my stay in the house, none of us were knowing how the audiences are perceiving us or how they are thinking about each contestant in the house. I did not think that there was something that was not working for me, or against me, but now that I am out, I got a chance to watch few episodes, I can say that I could be way more aggressive."