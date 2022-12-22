Bigg Boss 16 recently got an extension of four weeks till February 2023 as the show witnessed a significant increase in viewership and with this there are reports that the makers have made some revisions in the payment of the contestants. This time it is based on their performance on the show.

As per reports, the makers have made some changes for BB 16 contestants Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Archana Gautam and a few others. However, this is not the first time when such changes have happened. The show has witnessed fee changes before as well. Let's have a look at some of the Bigg Boss contestants' remuneration after the show got an extension.

Sumbul Touqeer

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sumbul Touqeer, who was the highest paid contestant in the house with Rs 12 lakhs per week, will be reportedly paid only Rs 6 lakhs per week now. Reports claim that the makers have decided to cut down the fees of the 'Imlie' star to 50 percent as she is not that active in the show. However, Sumbul's father Touqeer Khan and her team have denied the reports completely. In response, her father said, "Ye sirf dusre PR dwara Sumbul ki image or popularity se dar kar, usse sideline karne ke liye kiya jaa raha hai (This is being done because other PRs are scared of Sumbul's popularity and they want to sideline her)."

Archana Gautam

Bigg Boss 16 participant Archana Gautam, who was being paid Rs 3 lakhs per week, is doing extremely well in the show and it is claimed that the makers have increased her fees by 50 to 60 percent after extension.

Sreejita De

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sreejita De, who is back in the house as a wild card, has managed to increase her fees before re-entering the show and was reportedly informed about the extension much earlier.

Asim Riaz

Bigg Boss 13 runners-up Asim Riaz also faced similar situation. Initially, he was paid the lowest amount on the show i.e. Rs 60,000 per week. But later his popularity reached to another level and after the extension of the show, his fees was also hiked.

Tejasswi Prakash

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakahs got 20 lakhs per week after the extension of the show reportedly. Later she also got the offer to play the lead role in Ekta Kapoor's hit show Naagin 6.

Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, who was the star of the show, was initially getting around Rs 9 lakh per week and it was reported that he was paid Rs 18 lakhs per week after the show was extended.

Shehnaaz Gill

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaa Gill was reportedly the lowest paid contestant in her season and later her fees was hiked by 100 percent after the extension.