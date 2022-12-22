Bigg Boss 16 has been extended for five more weeks due to its huge TRP ratings and with this contestant Sumbul Touqeer Khan is also slowly emerging as a strong contestant once again in the house. However, according to latest reports, the makers have decided to cut down the fees of the 'Imlie' star to 50 percent as she is not that active in the show.

Sumbul Touqeer's fee revised?

Earlier, when the show had started, it was reported that Sumbul was paid 12 lakhs per week and now as per insiders she will now be paid 6 lakhs per week. Reports claim that the makers had huge expectations from Sumbul to boost the TRP of the show, but she has failed to match up to their expectations. However, Sumbul's father Touqeer Khan has denied the reports completely.

In response to such news, her father said, "Ye sirf dusre PR dwara Sumbul ki image or popularity se dar kar, usse sideline karne ke liye kiya jaa raha hai (This is being done because other PRs are scared of Sumbul's popularity and they want to sideline her).

"Sumbul's price slashing is baseless"

In addition, the celebrity management team that is responsible for the contract between Bigg Boss makers and the actress, has also denied this news. Sumbul's team said, "The report by a website of Sumbul's price slashing is baseless. Sumbul is doing well and is winning hearts. It's strange that the specific website wrote whatever they felt like to get attention and hits. Sumbul is inside the house and her fans all over the world are happy seeing her in the Bigg Boss house."

Well, Sumbul has really geared up in the last few weeks and was also selected as one of the captains for the last week. What do you think? Share your thoughts about this in the comments section.