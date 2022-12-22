Bigg Boss 16 recently got an extension of four weeks till February 2023 as the show witnessed a significant increase in viewership and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make sure that the audience stay hooked onto the show. Recently, the show witnessed a massive clash between contestants Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan related to nomination task.

Shalin Bhanot's parents' open letter to makers

As MC Stan is the new captain of the house, the rapper had the privilege to nominate one of the contestants and without any further ado, Stan named Tina as the first person he would like to nominate. This irked Shalin and the two not only got into an ugly spat during the nomination but also hurled abuses at each other with MC Stan giving death threats to Shalin.

This incident has shocked Shalin Bhanot's parents and they have now written an open letter to the makers of the show. In the letter, Shalin's parents wrore, "Namaste and thank you for all the love you have all been showering on our son Shalin. Shalin signed up for this amazing journey, one with lots of challenges. We are sure he will come out emerging as a winner of hearts and love. However, we are worried! Last night, seeing our son getting death threats on national television has been worrisome. Post the episode, the threats have continued to pour in via fandoms and we wonder how is this ok? It's a reality show but at the end of the day it's for entertainment."

"Let's Keep The Competition Healthy and Safe"

With the caption, "Let's Keep The Competition Healthy and Safe #ShalinBhanot #BiggBoss @voot @colorstv @endemolshineind @vootselect", they further questioned, "Why are we bringing life and death and death threats into this all? Our family is genuinely worried and we want to know how this allowed on national television? We are worried about our son, his safety and the safety of our family. There's nothing beyond our son's happiness and safety that matters to us. From Shalin Ke Mummy Aur Daddy."

Soon after this, the open letter went viral and fans also started sharing their thoughts on the same. However, many people also came in support of MC Stan and questioned Shalin's behaviour in the show. Well, now it's time to see if the makers or the host Salman Khan react to this situation or brush it under the carpet.