Ever since Bigg Boss 16 has started, the contestants are grabbing eyeballs every day with either with their controversial statements, love equations or for their nasty fights inside the house. The overall TRP of the show is also reportedly been quite decent.

Salman Khan to spy on Vicky Kaushal?

Unlike last weekend, Salman Khan is also back with his Shukruvaar Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss after his speedy recovery from dengue. In the upcoming episode, he will be seen doing some fun games with Katrina Kaif who appeared on the sets of Bigg Boss to promote her upcoming film 'Phone Bhoot' with her co-stars Ishaan and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

In the new promo released by the makers, Katrina can be seen asking Salman if he was to become a ghost, who would he like to spy on? The 'Tiger 3' actor instantly said "Vicky Kaushal" who is married to Katrina Kaif. The couple got married in December 2021. When Katrina asked the reason behind it, Salman said, "Loving hai, caring hai, ya daring hai. Uske baare mein baat karta hoon toh aap blushing hai (He is loving, caring or daring. When I talk about him, you blush)."

All about 'Phone Bhoot'

Salman Khan will also be seen shaking his leg on 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' song along with Katrina Kaif. Later, he will also dance with Ishaan and Siddhant on the song 'Kaali Teri Gutt' from their upcoming film.

'Phone Bhoot', which is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath is all set to be released on 4 November, 2022. Phone Bhoot will also feature in the popular comic book, Chacha Chaudhary. Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani-led production company Excel Entertainment has announced that they are collaborating with Diamond Toons for a special comic series 'Chacha Chaudhary and Phone Bhoot'. So are you excited?