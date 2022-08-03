It's time for Bollywood actor Salman Khan to be back on television as the host of Bigg Boss 16, which is set to begin in October 2022. The Bollywood superstar has been hosting the controversial reality show for the past 12 seasons and has adopted his own style of hosting and tackling the situations inside the Bigg Boss house.

The popularity of the actor has undoubtedly helped the show to reach new heights with every season and if reports are to be believed Salman Khan has demanded a whopping pay hike i.e. three times more than what he got for the show's 15th season. For the unversed, the 'Tiger 3' actor had charged a whopping amount of Rs 350 crore for hosting the last season of Bigg Boss.

Yes, you read it right. As per a report in Telly Chakkar, Salman Khan is charging three times more than his last paycheck. A source close to the portal said, "Once again the news about his fee has popped up where Salman has asked for a three-time hiked fee considering that he hasn't got a big hike in the past few seasons and this time he is adamant that until he doesn't get a hike he won't be hosting the show, though there is no confirmation on the same."

Highest paid host on Indian television?

Before the commencement of Bigg Boss 14, a report had surfaced stating that the actor was paid Rs 2.5 crore per episode from season 4 to season 6. For season 7, Salman Khan's fees were doubled to Rs 5 crore, while for Bigg Boss 13, he reportedly charged Rs 13 crore per week.

However, in season 15, the figure that was reported as the actor's remuneration is Rs 350 crore for 14 weeks i.e. Rs 25 crore per week. Thus, the actor has been undoubtedly the highest-paid host of the reality show.

List of Bigg Boss 16 contestants

Bigg Boss is one of the biggest reality shows on Indian television and every year, a new set of celebrities participate in the reality show. Though the host of Bigg Boss 16 is confirmed, there are various speculations about contestants who will be participating in the upcoming season. BB 16 is expected to have some of the popular names from the industry and the tentative list of contestants include Ankita Lokhande, Disha Parmar, Priya Banerjee, Shiney Ahuja, Neha Marda, Jannat Zubair, Baseer Ali, Munawar Faruqui, Saisha Shinde, Anjali Arora, Kanika Mann, Prachi Desai, Mohit Sehgal and Vivian Dsena among others.

Meanwhile, reports also state that there are a number of celebrities who have rejected the offer of participating in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss and if reports are to be believed then Shivangi Joshi, Jennifer Winget, Sriti Jha, Arjun Bijlani and Divyanka Tripathi are a few stars who have turned down the offer.