It's time for Bollywood actor Salman Khan to be back on television as the host of Bigg Boss 16, which is set to begin in October 2022. The Bollywood superstar has been hosting the controversial reality show for the past 12 seasons and has adopted his own style of hosting and tackling the situations inside the Bigg Boss house.

Recently, the channel released an official promo of the show in which Salman Khan can be heard saying 'Iss baar Bigg Boss khud khelenge'. While, another teaser is doing the rounds on the internet in which the actor is saying 'Rule yeh hai ki koi rules nahi hai (The rule is that there are no rules)'.

Salman Khan's remmuneration for Bigg Boss 16

The popularity of the actor has undoubtedly helped the show to reach new heights with every season and there were reports stating that reportedly Salman Khan has demanded a whopping pay hike i.e. three times more than what he got for the show's 15th season for hosting the upcoming season. For the unversed, the 'Tiger 3' actor had charged a whopping amount of Rs 350 crore for hosting the last season of Bigg Boss.

However, those reports have turned out to be false. According to a report in Midday, Bollywood's 'Bhaijaan' hasn't hiked his fees, but instead will take a pay cut this time for hosting. That means he will reportedly charge less than Rs 350 crore. However, there is no confirmation yet.

Before the commencement of Bigg Boss 14, a report had surfaced stating that the actor was paid Rs 2.5 crore per episode from season 4 to season 6. For season 7, Salman Khan's fees were doubled to Rs 5 crore, while for Bigg Boss 13, he reportedly charged Rs 13 crore per week.

However, in season 15, the figure that was reported as the actor's remuneration is Rs 350 crore for 14 weeks i.e. Rs 25 crore per week. Thus, the actor has been undoubtedly the highest-paid host of the reality show.

Will there be any Season 2 of Bigg Boss OTT?

Meanwhile, the Midday report also claimed that Bigg Boss OTT won't be returning anytime soon as sponsors aren't keen about it after first season fell short of the expected revenue.

Coming to the list of contestants, like every year, the channel has still not revealed the names of the contestants yet. If reports are to be believed, Vivian Dsena, Jannat Zubair, Munawar Faruqui, Shivangi Joshi, Shivin Narang, Divyanka Tripathi, Kanika Mann, Faisal Shaikh, Poonam Pandey, Rajeev Sen, Charu Asopa and a few others have been approached for the show and there are chances that these people may appear on the show as contestants.