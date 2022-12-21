Bigg Boss 16 makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the show entertaining for the audience and in order to prove that the upcoming episode will have an interesting twist where Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will be given a difficult situation and all she needs to do is to come out of that successfully.

Well, the viewers have already seen in the latest episode that Priyanka's closest friend Ankit Gupta has been nominated for this week along with Tina Dutta, Sreejita De and Vikas Manaktala.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in tough spot

Following this, Bigg Boss will bring a new twist in the game and if reports are to be believed, Bigg Boss will call Priyanka Chahar Choudhary inside the confession room and will put her in a difficult spot.

According to reports, Bigg Boss will give Priyanka a chance to save Ankit Gupta. Bigg Boss asked her if she wants to bring back the prize money of Rs 25 lakhs or she wants to save Ankit. Following this, Priyanka chose Ankit to be saved from nomination and let go of the prize money.

Though most of the housemates will be seen supporting Priyanka in her decision to save Ankit, Sajid Khan will be seen pointing out that when he had pressed the buzzer to save Sumbul Touqeer, Priyanka had a problem and now she has herself done the same thing.

Bigg Boss 16 gets extension till February 2023

Bigg Boss is known for introducing interesting twists along with interesting contestants every season. In one such case, much-loved contestant Abdu Rozik had to leave the house last week after receiving a life-changing work opportunity.

Meanwhile, the 16th season of the Salman Khan-hosted show has been extended by four more weeks i.e. up to February 12 next year as the show witnessed a significant increase in viewership.