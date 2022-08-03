Bigg Boss, one of the most controversial reality TV shows on Indian television, is all set to come back with its 16th season with a fresh bunch of contestants. Just like in the previous seasons, Bollywood actor Salman Khan is expected to be back as the host of the show and the fans can't keep their calm to know more about the details.

According to reports, Bigg Boss 16 is likely to go on air on October 1, 2022. The makers are already in talks with several celebrities to take part in the show, while a few have already given a nod for the show.

Leaked photos of BB 16 surface online

Well, not only this. There are speculations that this time the makers are planning an 'aqua' theme for the show. Several leaked photos from the sets of BB 16 have surfaced online claiming that it's the first look of the sets of the Salman Khan show. However, there is no official confirmation about the same yet. Last year, the show had a jungle theme.

BB 16 is expected to have some of the popular names from the industry and the tentative list of contestants include Ankita Lokhande, Disha Parmar, Priya Banerjee, Shiney Ahuja, Neha Marda, Jannat Zubair, Baseer Ali, Munawar Faruqui, Saisha Shinde, Anjali Arora, Kanika Mann, Prachi Desai, Mohit Sehgal and Vivian Dsena among others.

Have a look at the expected contestants:

Prachi Desai

Ankita Lokhande

Kanika Mann

Disha Parmar

Munawar Faruqui

Vivian Dsena

Shiney Ahuja

Saisha Shinde

Neha Marda

Meanwhile, reports also state that there are a number of celebrities who have rejected the offer of participating in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss and if reports are to be believed then Shivangi Joshi, Jennifer Winget, Sriti Jha, Arjun Bijlani and Divyanka Tripathi are a few stars who have rejected the offer.