Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has resumed shooting for Bigg Boss 16, one of India's most controversial reality TV shows, after his quick recovery from dengue. Earlier, a source close to the actor told PTI that the actor is better but still weak. "He is getting better. He is a bit weak but has recovered," the source was quoted as saying.

Salman Khan asks "What have you done?"

The 'Tiger 3' actor has already shot the episode for Shukravaar Ka Vaar and reports state that he has given a tough time to Ankit Gupta and Sumbul Touqeer for their weak game plan. He reportedly asked the other contestants who do they feel need guardians inside the house to play the game and it was Sumbul and Ankit who got the maximum votes. The 56-year-old actor then schooled the two actors, who were made to sit beside a blackboard that has 'Mujhe Guardian Ki Zarurat Hain' (I need guardian) written on it.

In a recent promo released by the makers, Salman asks Sumbul, "What have you done in this house? Yahan se badi-badi baatein karke gayi ki main badi strong hoon (You made bold claims about your strength). You are not even visible in this house. You don't even listen to your parents."

Another video showed the host asking the 'Imlie' star to get up from the couch and keep on walking until she is not visible in the frame to explain to her about her visibility in the house. On the other hand, Salman told Ankit that he can't see enough confidence in him to play the game.

"Contestants need constructive criticism"

However, such harsh words for Sumbul and Ankit have irked the netizens and they took to social media to express their reactions to Salman's behavior.

One fan wrote, "Contestants need constructive criticism for their performance. Not mockery on their personalities. Everyone has a unique personality. Killing confidence and insulting on NTV is not OK."

While, another stated, "This is the worst bb & makers will do Ankit don't deserve this kind of treatment Guardian chahiye? Why this? He took his stand he say less bt whatever he say it is very impactful in every way people listen him & I respect him just the way he is Calm & collected."

A third user wrote, "I am all for #SumbulToqueerKhan and #AnkitGupta winning #bb16. #PriyankaChaharChaudhary was my choice but @ColorsTV should get a reality check. That audiences do appreciate calm composed silent personalities too. They appreciate emotional fools too. As far as they are being real."

Fans also claimed that both of them are introverts and they are trying their best to contribute to the show, especially Ankit Gupta. Fans think that Ankit Gupta was terrific in the Hostel task.

