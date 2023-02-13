And the winner of Bigg Boss 16 is Altaf Tadavi aka MC Stan. After months and months of fights, controversies and entertainment, Bigg Boss 16 has got its winner in rapper MC Stan, while Shiv Thakare was announced as the runner-up. The winner took home the glamorous trophy, cash prize of Rs 31,80,000 and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

The other finalists of the longest reality show in the country were Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who bagged the third spot, Archana Gautam, who was voted out at the fourth spot, Shalin Bhanot, who left the house in the fifth position.

MC Stan's journey in Bigg Boss 16

Throughout the show, MC Stan was seen as quite calm and composed, excluding a few situations. The rapper has proved that one need not have a 'loud voice' or a 'romantic angle' to survive the game that is usually seen in reality shows. Stan kept his distance from other females in the house owing to his relationship with Buba outside the BB house.

Though initially, he was not able to understand the game, however, once he got a hang of the game, MC Stan confessed that he started enjoying it. When he wanted to quit the show, his 'mandali' and massive fandom supported him throughout the show and his followers voted for him in abundance leading to his unexpected win.

MC Stan was also quite popular for his raw talent and for the first time in the history of Bigg Boss, a live concert of the rapper was organized during the New Year. The concert witnessed his crazy fandom when Stan took the stage.

In addition, Stan also made his presence quite different from the rest of the contestants with his unique outfits, diamond jewelry and expensive shoes. Soon after MC Stan was announced as the winner, his fandom congratulated their favorite rapper and poured their heart out on Twitter.

After showing disinterest in the game for several weeks, MC Stan has emerged as the winner, shocking a certain section of the Bigg Boss fans. Soon after the shocking announcement of the winner, fans started calling the makers and the show biased and #Biased started trending in number one on Twitter.

One user said, "Biased #BIGBOSS16 season ever @BeingSalmanKhan Feeling sad for @ShivThakare9 and @priyanka who deserves in top2," while another wrote, "Most Undeserving Contestant Ever #mcstan #BiggBoss16Finale #biased Shiv you are already a winner."

A third comment read, "If chhapri MCstan can win the #BiggBoss16 for doing nothing. Then RAGA can also win the next elections. Won't say Biased, but i am damn sure, by awarding trophy to stan, biggboss has tried to nourish the image of colors fan winner."

Another fan called MC Stan, "Undeserving winner of the history".

Check the tweets here:

Priyanka's eviction, Ankit's shocked reaction & tears for her, and Salman's Constant praises for her ♥️♥️♥️



No matter if she did not win, she is the Audience's Winner !!

JANTA KI JAAN PRIYANKA



Biased BB lost a viewer in me ?#PriyankaChaharChaudhary #AnkitGupta#PriyAnkit — Sheryl Arora (@Sheryl_1498) February 12, 2023

Worst season ever. @ColorsTV @VootSelect I think Sajid bought you guys too. WTF man. You were biased right from the start. #PriyankaChaharChaudhary sorry you fell into their ugly trap. #Biggboss16 — Neha (@nehaishereyo) February 12, 2023

Even @BeingSalmanKhan said that Priyanka deserved to win. This #BB16 is biased af. Was biased the whole season. #BiggBoss16 a season without any task but high trp. #BiggBoss16Finale #PriyAnkit #PriyankaChaharChaudhary robbed ?

Your THOUGHTS?? pic.twitter.com/IJDQYFGwIG — Cinematic Launda (@CinematicLaunda) February 12, 2023

If chhapri MCstan can win the #BiggBoss16 for doing nothing.

Then RAGA can also win the next elections.



Won't say Biased, but i am damn sure, by awarding trophy to stan, biggboss has tried to nourish the image of colors fan winner. #PriyankaChaharChoudhary — BaDShaH (@BaDShaH57953566) February 12, 2023

They give their blood sweat soul everything to this show, they don't loose the trophy but the trophy loose them, God planning is bigger than this fixed biased show, I'm happy that a beautiful life is waiting for them ❤️#PriyankaChaharChoudhary#PriyAnkit #AsimRiaz pic.twitter.com/0XmS3NGAb0 — Ankita (@Ankita52309836) February 12, 2023

Two most deserving winners who were robbed off their rightful titles! Absolutely unfair and biased! Unreal! You are my winner Pari ?



#PriyankaChaharChoudhary#PratikSehajpal #BB16 pic.twitter.com/XO2XKiMhH1 — Khadija Abbas (@TheKhadijaAbbas) February 12, 2023