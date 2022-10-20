The Bigg Boss fans have undoubtedly witnessed some of the major changes in the news season of the controversial reality show. With Salman Khan hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes on Friday and Saturday, Shekhar Suman hosting a new Sunday segment to Bigg Boss starting a new early morning anthem in the house instead of the usual mornings, the viewers are experiencing a new show format.

Karan Johar shot special episode?

Now, it seems the audience will again witness a change coming weekend. Well, though it's not permanent, filmmaker Karan Johar will be seen taking host Salman Khan's place for the coming Friday episode i.e. tomorrow.

IndiaToday.in reported that a source close to the show has revealed that this week, filmmaker-producer Karan Johar will host the episode and interact with the BB 16 contestants in Salman's absence. This also means that Shukravaar Ka Vaar is unlikely to take place. Karan Johar has already shot for a special episode of Bigg Boss 16 as the 'Dabangg' actor couldn't shoot the same.

However, this is not the first time when Karan Johar will be hosting Bigg Boss. The director had entertained everyone by hosting the first season of Bigg Boss OTT. Well, it will be interesting to see how Karan will take over BB 16 for the upcoming special episode.

On the work front

On the work front, Karan Johar recently celebrated 10 years of his directorial venture, 'Student of the Year' that witnessed the launch of Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. KJo is also awaiting the release of his next directorial film, 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' starring Ranveer Singh and Alia. The film is slated to release on February 10, 2023.

Meanwhile, ever since Bigg Boss 16 has started, the contestants have been entertaining the audience with lots of drama and fun banter. The contestants have started playing mind games and this year, it's even more interesting as Bigg Boss himself is a part of the game to make the contestant's life miserable in the house. However, the first eviction has already seen television actress Sreejita De leaving the house with the least number of votes.