Ever since Ankit Gupta has been evicted from Bigg Boss 16, his fans and followers have been tweeting against the decision of the makers. They have expressed their disappointment online as the decision of Ankit's elimination was left at the hands to the housemates. Some of them have even reached the VIACOM office, the company that owns Colors channel, to protest against the decision.

Ankit is being praised by the audience for being a supportive friend to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and also for his calm demeanor. The Ankit fans demand the actor's return to the show and trended #NOANKITNOBIGGBOSS on Twitter for days and has over 1 million tweets on the social media platform.

Following this, the actor said in an interview with India Today, "Wow! I have no words. I am so grateful and thankful for all the love and support. This is amazing. Over 1M, oh my god! I am actually very happy. This is overwhelming."

During his stint in BB 16, the 'Udaariyaan' star was often seen giving befitting replies amid ugly fights to his co-contestants who were wrong or even when they went against his friend Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Some of his epic one-liners went viral and was also appreciated by host Salman Khan and Shekhar Suman during weekend episodes. Here are some of his hit one-liners from the show that will always be loved by the BB fans.

"Tumhare pass toh dost bhi nahi hai dushmani nikalne ke liye"

Ankit Gupta told Archana Gautam, "Tumhare pass toh dost bhi nahi hai dushmani nikalne ke liye (You don't even have friends to make enemies out of them)", who was often heard saying nasty things to Priyanka Choudhary for using Ankit as a shield during fights.

"Sabse kam involvement ke baad bhi, nauve hafte tak yahan pe hoon, ye aap sab ke muh pe chaata hai"

In a task where Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was asked to rank the contestants based on their involvement, the actress had ranked Ankit Gupta last saying that he has the least involvement during tasks. That's when Ankit said, "Sabse kam involvement ke baad bhi, nauve hafte tak yahan pe hoon, ye aap sab ke muh pe chaata hai (Even after having the least involvement, if I have reached till here after 9 weeks, then it's a shame for you all)".

"Hero ki entry late hi hoti hai"

When Shalin Bhanot had asked Ankit Gupta, "Nauve hafte mei aa kar kyu chaane lage ho? (Why are you impressing everyone after nine weeks?)" Ankit said, "Hero ki entry late hi hoti hai (Hero always comes quite later in the show)".

"Bhai-behen ho na tum?"

Ankit and Priyanka were always questioned about their relationship in the house. Once he took a dig at Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's so-called relationship, who often tag their bond as 'friendship', and asked "Bhai-behen ho na tum? (You guys are siblings?)".

"Khayaal rakhe hum, aur ye le kar le jaye kisi aur ko"

In one of the episodes, Tina Dutta was seem teasing Ankit to make Shalin Bhanot jealous. This is when Shalin tried to take a dig at Ankit and said, "Coffee lekar aaya hum, paani pilaye hum, khayaal rakhe hum, aur ye le kar le jaye kisi aur ko (I take care of her, bring coffee for her, bring water for her and she will be taken by someone else?)." This is when Ankit said this one-liner.