Bigg Boss season 16 has managed to entertain its viewers as the contestants are striving hard to make their way to the trophy. However, it seems the show will lose one of its competitors soon as Gautam Singh Vig will be eliminated from the Bigg Boss house this week, as per new reports.

Did Gautam Vig get evicted from show because of Soundarya Sharma?

The upcoming episode of the controversial reality show will see the actor walking out of the house. Gautam was nominated along with Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, and Soundarya Sharma.

The Twitter handle of Khabri, the account that shares updates on all the developments on the show, announced the same. The tweet reads, "Exclusive AND Confirmed #ThaKhabri #GautamVig has been ELIMINATED FROM the house."

Exclusive AND Confirmed#ThaKhabri#GautamVig has been ELIMINATED FROM the house — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) November 18, 2022

Gautam's elimination comes as a shock for all his fans as many people speculated that Soundarya Sharma will get evicted this week and Gautam will easily continue in the show. Some of the fans have even termed the elimination as unfair, while there are a few who had already predicted his eviction.

Soon after the confirmation by Khabri, netizens expressed their disappointment and some even blamed Soundarya Sharma for Gautam's eviction. One user said, "Bichara soundarya k wajah se evict hogaya but Gautam achcha tha baki teeno se jo nomination me tha (Soundarya is solely responsible for his eviction otherwise he was better than the other three nominated contestants)". Another user commented, "You are far better than many others contestants..you are real,..no fakeness... keep shining star".

You are far better than many others contestants..you are real,..no fakeness..??keep shining star ?#GautamVig pic.twitter.com/0hwjRiAn2t — Suchi (@sucharitasaha19) November 17, 2022

A third user wrote, "Jo apne dum per khel rhe h unhe he nikal sakte h or sbko to kaise nikalenge baised game jo chl rha h poora (This is a biased game as they are eliminating people who are playing with their own brain)." However, one user said, "It was evident. Last one week mein isko dikhaya hi nahi. Or usne dikhne jaisa kuch kiya hi nahi. He lost his game somewhere in last 2 weeks. And after nomination, it was clear from his face ki uska man udd gaya hai game se."

Gautam's ex-wife feels his love angle harmed his game

In the middle of this, his ex-wife Richa Gera opened up in an interview with The Times Of India. Richa Gera, sister of Ankit Gera, said that she feels his love angle with Soundarya Sharma has harmed his game. Speaking about Gautam and Soundarya's bond, she told the publication, " I feel that it is attraction from both sides and not love. Gautam is better as a friend than as a boyfriend."

Gautam's Bigg Boss journey was full of ups and downs. While at one point, he had grabbed the nation's eyeballs by opting for captaincy over food, on the other hand, he tried to create a love angle with co-contestant Soundarya Sharma. However, his relationship was termed fake by the housemates and questioned by Karan Johar and Salman Khan.

However, there are rumours that Gautam Vig may come back as a wild card entry or might be sent to the secret room in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, previously Sreejita De, Manya Singh, and Gori Nagori have been evicted from the Bigg Boss house.