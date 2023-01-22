Abdu Rozik to leave Salman Khans show due to prior work commitments; netizens request his team to let him stay Close
Abdu Rozik to leave Salman Khan's show due to prior work commitments; netizens request his team to "let him stay"

Bigg Boss 16 is just less than a month away from its finale and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the show enticing and entertaining for the audiences. From massive arguments to fights and controversies to getting special guests, the show is bringing some new twists and turns every week.

Salman Khan schools Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, host Salman Khan was seen schooling Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta again for their unnatural behaviour in the house. During the Shukruvaar Ka Vaar the host slammed Shalin over his remark to Tina when he said, "Ek se Ek nikli toh dusre ke paas chipki (you leave one person and get closer to another)".

To which Shalin replied, "One line". Salman added, "That is that one line only." Shalin then asked Salman, "She's talking about my ex-wife, which is fine. Coming on my reputation, what do you want me to do?" This comment angered Salman, he tells Shalin, "I know a lot of things about you and your ex-wife. I do not bring it up here."

Netizens appreciate Salman Khan for showing the duo's real side

Then Salman Khan also questioned Tina Datta for revealing ugly details of her conversation with Shalin after her nasty fight with the actor. This was based on the conversation Tina had with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary a few days back where she had claimed that Shalin had asked for some intimate things from Tina and the discussion forced the makers to bring it on the table to clarify things on air.

In addition, Salman Khan also asked Priyanka to be careful, hinting that Tina has been using her. This shattered Tina Datta and she had a very emotional breakdown during the episode. Tina was seen asking for a voluntary exit from the show.

Shalin and Tina have been exposed by fans of other contestants' time and again and this time even Salman's fans are happy as he brought the real side of the two. Though they still feel that Shalin and Tina were both fake in the episode as well, they appreciated the 'Tiger 3' actor's efforts on the episode.

