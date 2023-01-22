Bigg Boss 16 is just less than a month away from its finale and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the show enticing and entertaining for the audiences. From massive arguments to fights and controversies to getting special guests, the show is bringing some new twists and turns every week.

Salman Khan schools Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, host Salman Khan was seen schooling Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta again for their unnatural behaviour in the house. During the Shukruvaar Ka Vaar the host slammed Shalin over his remark to Tina when he said, "Ek se Ek nikli toh dusre ke paas chipki (you leave one person and get closer to another)".

To which Shalin replied, "One line". Salman added, "That is that one line only." Shalin then asked Salman, "She's talking about my ex-wife, which is fine. Coming on my reputation, what do you want me to do?" This comment angered Salman, he tells Shalin, "I know a lot of things about you and your ex-wife. I do not bring it up here."

Netizens appreciate Salman Khan for showing the duo's real side

Then Salman Khan also questioned Tina Datta for revealing ugly details of her conversation with Shalin after her nasty fight with the actor. This was based on the conversation Tina had with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary a few days back where she had claimed that Shalin had asked for some intimate things from Tina and the discussion forced the makers to bring it on the table to clarify things on air.

In addition, Salman Khan also asked Priyanka to be careful, hinting that Tina has been using her. This shattered Tina Datta and she had a very emotional breakdown during the episode. Tina was seen asking for a voluntary exit from the show.

Shalin and Tina have been exposed by fans of other contestants' time and again and this time even Salman's fans are happy as he brought the real side of the two. Though they still feel that Shalin and Tina were both fake in the episode as well, they appreciated the 'Tiger 3' actor's efforts on the episode.

Check out the tweets here:

Hats off to Salman, mannnnn!!!!!!



How can he deal with such an idiot person like #ShalinBhanot, sach m for the first time I do agree with Sajid, Steroid ka overdose ki vajah se mentally unstable hogya h ye#WeekendKaVaar#BBQueenPriyanka — Aashi Gupta??? (@Diversityyyyyy) January 21, 2023

Dono Uttaran se utari hui actresses.. ? ? Vile ladies



Tina character assassinating Shalin in today’s episode reminded me of how Rash used to assasinate Sid’s character behind his back in #BB13#ShalinBhanot #ShalinBhanot? #ShalinkiSena #ShalinIsTheBoss #dilsesha @OrmaxMedia pic.twitter.com/QwfZeCvpj2 — SHALIN SUPREMACY ?? (@KarkiAashraya) January 19, 2023

The fact that people INSIDE the house as well can spot how fake #ShalinBhanot is.. is just sick!!

It's high time #ShalinBhanot needs to go get a life instead!! ?#WeekendKaVaar #TinaDatta #PriyankaChacharChoudhary #BiggBoss16 — Joshna (@Joshhhh1501) January 21, 2023

It's so good to see #BBQueenPriyanka blasted on #ShalinBhanot... Are ACCHE ADMI samne vale ki halat to dekho, bas kal tak to uski hasi haunt kr ri thi,presence mentally disturb kr ri thi or aj Beth k bat karni h usise



HE IS SERIOUSLY GETTING ON NERVES#WeekendKaVaar #BiggBoss16 — Aashi Gupta??? (@Diversityyyyyy) January 21, 2023

Tinzi - “ I never told #ShalinBhanot to be friends with MC Stan because he’s famous”



GIRL. MC’s mother came in the house and told MC Stan your truth. That Tina has done research on everyone and knows about everyone’s popularity



Embarrassing Tina. #ShalinBhanot? #TeamShalin — Katherine (@katherinewaldef) January 21, 2023

bb ko Tina ko bhi exposed karna tha

bez she is the first person jisne sumbul & shalin ko link kiya tha and uska character ASSISATION kiya tha.for me she is the person who is fake more than shain.she is the one jisne love anglesra kiya#ShivThakare #BiggBoss16#ShalinBhanot — Ji (@ji12nkl) January 21, 2023

What a guy #ShalinBhanot is ... PR, messages, calls, etc etc ... What all stuff going on in WKW ??



And #TinaDatta is acting or crying in real, nothing clear !#BB16 is a show full of comedy ... #BiggBoss16 ???? — Nishant (@NishantTweets30) January 21, 2023

Bahar nikalo #TinaDatta aur #ShalinBhanot ko

Over acting ki dukan h ye #TinaDatta emotions h hi ni dono m — PRABHATI BHOI (@prabhati_here) January 21, 2023

#ShalinBhanot and #TinaDatta both are lying and they have planned and plotted from outside. #BiggBoss16 — NDS (@_NDS15) January 21, 2023

#BiggBoss16 Tina ko jab pata chala uski Pol khul rahi hai usne rone ka drama chalu Kara and fo sympathy archana and priyanka with her and #ShalinBhanot no one listening to him bechara — jyoti nagime (@jyoti_nagime) January 21, 2023