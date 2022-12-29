While Twitter is still buzzing with fans demanding Ankit Gupta's re-entry in Bigg Boss 16, on the work front, the last evicted contestant of BB 16 has already bagged his new show and he will be seen playing the male lead in Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey's next project.

'Udaariyaan' star bags new project

Yes, you read that right! The 'Udaariyaan' star, who is at present enjoying the limelight and attention from the fans and followers, has signed Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta's upcoming show for a leading general entertainment channel (GEC). Interestingly, Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta made their debut as TV producers with 'Udaariyaan' and this will be their second project with Ankit Gupta which is expected to telecast next year.

According to reports, the makers are planning to shoot the promo for the show soon. Ankit is expected to leave for Chandigarh soon to shoot the promo. A source close to Bombay Times has revealed, "Soon after the promo, the show will go on floors. We are planning to approach Aniruddh Dave to play the antagonist in the show."

However, this is not the first time when a Bigg Boss contestant has bagged a new show before finale. Earlier in Bigg Boss 15, contestant Tejasswi Prakash was offered Naagin 6 while she was locked inside the BB 15 house. It seems history has repeated itself as Ankit Gupta has bagged a new show.

Fans protest outside VIACOM office demanding his re-entry

Meanwhile, ever since Ankit Gupta has been evicted from Bigg Boss 16, his fans and followers have been tweeting against the decision of the makers. They have expressed their disappointment online as the decision of Ankit's elimination was left at the hands to the housemates. Some of them have even reached the VIACOM office, the company that owns Colors channel, to protest against the decision.

Ankit is being praised by the audience for being a supportive friend to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and also for his calm demeanor. The Ankit fans demand the actor's return to the show and trended #NOANKITNOBIGGBOSS on Twitter for days and has over 1 million tweets on the social media platform.

Following this, the actor said in an interview with India Today, "Wow! I have no words. I am so grateful and thankful for all the love and support. This is amazing. Over 1M, oh my god! I am actually very happy. This is overwhelming."