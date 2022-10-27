Ever since Bigg Boss 16 has started, the show is giving copious amounts of tea to encourage audience discussion of the home. As we all know the show is known for its controversies and fights. And, the host Salman Khan has also become a pro in handling those situations inside the house with his hosting skills.

Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar approached by makers

It is often said that Bollywood's Bhaijaan has taken the show to a new height since he has taken the responsibility of hosting the show. Earlier, Arshad Warsi, Shilpa Shetty, and Amitabh Bachchan had also hosted the initial three seasons, but the show has seen real popularity ever since Salman Khan is hosting Bigg Boss. Bigg Boss is now no less than a brand.

However, according to TellyChakkar reports, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Akshay Kumar were also offered to host the show but the two reportedly declined the offer for reasons best known to them. Finally, Salman Khan was approached by the makers who came into the space at the last moment and then the rest is history.

Bigg Boss Season 16 updates

Currently, the ongoing season of the show, which is the 16th season is doing quite well with good TRP ratings. The contestants, including Abdu Rozik, Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chaudhary, Gautam Vig and Shiv Thackeray are constantly trying to entertain the audience with their own content.