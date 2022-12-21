Bigg Boss 16 continues to be the most controversial TV show of the year and now that show has got an extention, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to engage the audience.

In one of the latest episodes of the show, contestant Tina Dutta accidentally revealed the home address of co-contestant Sreejita De during a conversation with the wild card contestant Vikas Manaktala. And, surprisingly, the makers didn't edit it from the episode and it went on air, leaving Sreejita's fiancé Michael Blohm-Pape fuming with anger.

Sreejita De's fiancé slams makers

Taking to his social media handle, Michael slammed the makers of the show. He wrote, "Shocked to see addresses of #BiggBoss16 HMs leaked out on National TV. If cursing can be beeped, then why aren't safety & privacy important enough!? #SreejitaDe won't be happy with this, bcoz we surely don't want the whole world to know where we live!! @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND." However, the makers have not responded to Michael's post yet.

Couple to tie the knot soon

Sreejita and Michael have been dating for quite some time before now and the couple is all set to tie the knot soon. Reportedly, Michael went down on one knee to propose to his ladylove in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France in 2021.

Talking about their engagement, Sreejita told Hindustan Times, "It was in the evening, at around 7.30 pm. We were walking, and it was cold. He suddenly stopped and started telling me how much he loved me. The next moment, I realised he was on his knees. I was so shocked that I started crying. I couldn't stop my tears."

Meanwhile, actress Sreejita De, who was the first contestant to have been eliminated from Bigg Boss 16, has re-entered the show as the first wild card entry. Soon after her come back, the actress can be seen giving a tough time to her rival Tina Dutta.