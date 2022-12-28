Ever since the news of one of the most loved reality TV shows Bigg Boss 16 getting an extension has surfaced online, the makers and housemates are leaving no stone unturned to engage the audiences. With each passing day, contestants bring up some or the other issue and enter into a massive argument leading to a war of words.

Archana Gautam gets into an ugle spat with Vikkas Manaktala

BB fans who have been watching the show since day one know contestant Archana Gautam often makes some mean comments specially when she is fighting with some co-contestant. And, this time it's not an exception.

People who have followed the latest episode of Salman Khan's show saw her fighting with Vikkas Manaktala over making tea in the kitchen. When Vikkas was making tea, Archana comes to him and shouts, "Is ghar mein chai nahi banegi. Idhar rakkho apna chai (Tea will not be made in this house. Keep your tea here)."

Archana then pulls the utensil, which Vikkas was using for making tea, and flips it. This leads to the boiling water getting thrown almost on the contestants, including Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and MC Stan, who were standing nearby. As they all jump back, a voice is also heard saying, "Pagal wagal hai kya (Are you mad)?"

Archana continued screaming with a utensil near Vikkas' face and screamed, "Yeh raha mera bartan (This is my utensil). " Vikkas takes it from her and throws away the utensil saying, "Mere muh ke saamne mat la (Don't bring it near my face)."

Promo shows Archana hurling nasty comments at Vikkas

However, the fight didn't end there and it will go to an extreme level. The promo of the upcoming episode Bigg Boss 16 showed Archana and Vikkas continuing the verbal spat.

The promo opened with Archana saying her signature statement "Kutte ki tarah mat bhok (Don't bark like a dog)" to which Vikkas replied, "Aapne baap ko jaa ke bol aise (Go and tell this to you father)". This left Archana fuming and she said, "Baap pe mat jana (Don't comment on my father)". Eventually, the situation again went out of control and she told Vikkas, "Baap bhi nahi ban sakta tu toh (You can't even be a father)".

While both Archana and Vikkas kept saying nasty things to each other, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary also jumped into this spat and she started refusing to eat food made by Archana. Amid all these, Shalin Bhanot also seems to lose his cool and was seen getting into a destructive mode as he started breaking things in the house.

Well, will Bigg Boss interfere into this matter or Salman Khan will tackle this issue in the Weekend Ka Vaar, that remains to be seen in the upcoming episode. What do you think? Let us know your comments.