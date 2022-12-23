It was only one day back when Bigg Boss 16 contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary saved her close friend Ankit Gupta from getting evicted by sacrificing Rs 25 lakhs from prize money and now it seems that all has gone in vain.

Ankit Gupta evicted from show?

According to The Khabri, Ankit will get eliminated from the show after his fellow housemates jointly decided to show him the exit door. In a surprising twist, host Salman Khan gave all the housemates an option to press the buzzer and nominate contestants for elimination for having the least contribution on the show.

During the process, Ankit received the most number of votes from the housemates which led to his eviction from the show. Apart from Ankit, Sreejita De, Tina Dutta and Vikas Manaktala were also nominated this week who got luckily saved from eviction.

Exclusive and Confirmed#AnkitGupta has been Eliminated by Homemates for Having least Contribution in the show.



Retweet if sad, Like Happy — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) December 22, 2022

However, this sudden elimination based on the votes of housemates didn't go down well with Ankit's fans and they took to the social media to express their disappointment over the latest eviction.

"This is most UNFAIR EVICTION in the history of Bigg Boss"

The fans slammed the makers for reportedly planning Ankit's sudden eviction by allowing the housemates take this crucial decision instead of audience votes. Some of the fans have even declared that they won't be watching the reality show any more as they have evicted Ankit from the show.

One user wrote, "Isn't ankit should be safe bcos priyanka didn't chose money??? BB playing a big scam!" While another said, "This is most UNFAIR EVICTION in the history of Bigg Boss." A third comment read, "@EndemolShineIND @BiggBoss @ColorsTV you're creating just a negative image of your show by doing this unfair eviction,If you've to be so biased, why did you let him enter the show. It's so fucked up."

Check the tweets here:

@EndemolShineIND @BiggBoss @ColorsTV you're creating just a negative image of your show by doing this unfair eviction,If you've to be so biased, why did you let him enter the show. It's so fucked up#AnkitGupta #PriyAnkit — ? (@chaoticmessxxx) December 22, 2022

Isn't ankit should be safe bcos priyanka didn't chose money ???



BB playing a big scam!#AnkitGupta • #PriyAnkit — ???? (@Intuitive_Guy) December 22, 2022

Now he'll not even come back..no secret room..litrally crying yr wtff not done yr??..#AnkitGupta #PriyAnkit — Priyankit ❥ (@karanrockxx_) December 22, 2022

this show is anything but on the basis of audience votes. ankit’s contribution is more than a lot of the house members and clearly bigg boss is in support of the planning and plotting of the mandli. THIS BETTER NOT BE TRUEEEEE. ?? — Himani Patel (@himanipate05_) December 22, 2022

ankit ko evict kiya h agar toh seriously yeh koi reality show hai nhi then I hope yeh last season ho and aaj ke baad guys let's boycott bigg boss they don't value what we want hell with their show public voting matter nhi karta toh kyu dekha hum



NO ANKIT NO BIGG BOSS — Taneshka Grover (@GroverTaneshka) December 22, 2022

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 16 recently got an extension of four weeks till February 2023 as the show witnessed a significant increase in viewership. It is expected that the last seven weeks will see a lot of twists and turns before one of the contestants win the trophy.