Bigg Boss, one of the most controversial reality shows on Indian television, is all set to launch its 15th season next month and the fans are eagerly waiting to know the names of the contestants.

There were several speculations that the makers have approached a number of popular faces, including Rhea Chakraborty, Arjun Bijlani, Ankita Lokhande, and others for the show. However, there is no official announcement yet.

According to the latest reports, the makers have also approached Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat for the show. Reports stated that the 'Murder' actress was approached multiple times but the actress has rejected the offer. It seems the actress has rejected the offer yet again.

Actress turns down offer for Bigg Boss 15

SpotboyE reported that a source revealed to them, "Mallika was approached to participate in the show for six long weeks and was supposed to stay like a contestant but with special powers. As she will be on a secret task assigned by Bigg Boss. Though the actress was keen on doing the show she didn't want to be a contestant on the show. And hence she turned down the offer again."

Last season, the actress was reportedly supposed to make an entry as the 'Malkin' (landlord) of the Bigg Boss house, however, the opportunity finally landed up in actress Ameesha Patel's kitty as Mallika Sherawat had apparently demanded a whopping amount for her appearance in the show.

Bigg Boss OTT

Meanwhile, this time Bigg Boss 15 will air on digital space for six weeks before it goes on air on national TV and Bollywood director-producer Karan Johar will be hosting the show on OTT space.

Soon after the announcement, Karan Johar issued a statement saying, "My mom and I are huge 'Bigg Boss' fans and wouldn't miss it for a day. As a viewer, it keeps me hugely entertained with dollops of drama. For decades now, I have always enjoyed hosting shows and now with 'Bigg Boss OTT'... it will surely be over-the-top."

He added, "'Bigg Boss OTT' will undeniably have a lot more sensational and dramatic (content). I hope I can live up to the audience's and my friends' expectations, make Weekend Ka Vaar with the contestants an enjoyable affair in my own style and up the ante on the entertainment quotient. Wait for it!"

Bigg Boss 15 will premiere on OTT platform Voot on August 8.