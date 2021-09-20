As Bigg Boss OTT ends, it's time for Salman Khan to be back on television as the host of Bigg Boss 15, which is set to begin in October. The Bollywood superstar has been hosting the controversial reality show for the past 11 seasons and has adopted his own style of hosting and tackling the situations inside the Bigg Boss house.

The popularity of the actor has undoubtedly helped the show to reach new heights with every season and if reports are to be believed Salman Khan has charged a whopping amount of Rs 350 crore for hosting the upcoming show for 14 weeks.

Highest-paid host

Last year, ahead of the commencement of Bigg Boss 14, a report had surfaced stating that the actor was paid Rs 2.5 crore per episode from season 4 to season 6. For season 7, Salman Khan's fees were doubled to Rs 5 crore, while for Bigg Boss 13, he reportedly charged Rs 13 crore per week.

However, this season, the figure that is being reported as the actor's remuneration is Rs 350 crore for 14 weeks i.e. Rs 25 crore per week. Thus, the actor has been undoubtedly the highest-paid host of the reality show.

Bigg Boss 15 contestants

Bigg Boss is one of the biggest reality shows on Indian television and every year, a new set of celebrities participate in the reality show. Though the host of Bigg Boss 15 is confirmed, there are various speculations about contestants who will be participating in the upcoming season. A SpotboyE report stated that Bigg Boss 15 will be on-air for almost six long months and the format is that with every eviction a new wild card contestant will enter the house.

Meanwhile, reality television star Divya Agarwal was declared the winner of Bigg Boss OTT on September 18, marking a victorious end to her stay at the house hosted by Karan Johar. Along with the Bigg Boss trophy, Agarwal takes home a cheque of Rs 25 lakhs and wins a place, along with the other four finalists, in Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan.