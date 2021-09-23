Bigg Boss 13 runners up Asim Riaz gave a tough competition to late actor Sidharth Shukla, who won the trophy of the season. Now, it seems his elder brother Umar Riaz is all set to enter the Bigg Boss house and is already trending on Twitter following the speculations.

The possible checklist of the confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss 15 is doing the rounds on social media for quite some time now and it also includes Umar Riaz's name along with Karan Kundrra, Donal Bisht, Rhea Chakraborty, Simba Nagpal and several others.

Umar Riaz already has a huge fan base

A source close to the development told SpotboyE, "Asim's brother Umar Riaz is in discussion with the makers for participating in the reality show." As soon as the reports of the Umar's participation in the controversial reality show surfaced, fans were seen quite excited and they started trending him on Twitter. One of the fans wrote, "Umar Bhai is in Quarantine check the landline phone in this pic. #UmarRiaz Bhai is coming. #AsimSquad be ready for Dhamaka #AsimRiaz #BiggBoss15".

Another user tweeted, "I can never forget the way he used to single-handedly tackle all PRs & defamation going on outside during against Asim during BB13. His tweets used to give me hope& courage during those days when Asim used to suffer inside. My support 2 #UmarRiaz & I won't hear a word against him", while a third user said, "Umar storm is coming #UmarRiaz #AsimRiaz". Well, it looks like Umar already has a strong fan base and will be getting a lot of support from his brother Asim and his fans as well.

Check out some of the tweets here:

Umar Bhai is in Quarantine check the landline phone in this pic ? #UmarRiaz Bhai is coming. #AsimSquad be ready for Dhamaka#AsimRiaz #BiggBoss15 pic.twitter.com/6YW0jN8x8h — Awara_Pagal (@AwaraPa41942458) September 22, 2021

For those who're unaware Umar is a doctor and a frontline health worker who was working continuously during the pandemic putting his own life at risk.He even got infected once.But by the grace of Almighty he recovered. So that's a good enough reason to support him #UmarRiaz — Umar Riaz FTW (@UmarFtw) September 22, 2021

I can never forget the way he used to single-handedly tackle all PRs & defamation going on outside during against Asim during BB13. His tweets used to give me hope& courage during those days when Asim used to suffer inside. My support 2 #UmarRiaz & I won't hear a word against him — Yashraj X Asim ??(Eddie Brock coming up soon) (@YashasviShukla7) September 22, 2021

Meanwhile, Pratik Sehajpal has already become the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 15. Bigg Boss OTT host Karan Johar gave an option to the top 5 Bigg Boss OTT finalists to choose to take the 'Ticket To BB 15' and leave the show. Pratik grabbed the opportunity and became the first contestant of Salman Khan's show.

Bigg Boss 15 will be hosted by Salman Khan and will premiere on October 2.