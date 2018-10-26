While the #MeToo movement is gaining momentum with each passing day, the temperature inside the Bigg Boss house too seems to be soaring up with each vote-outs and captaincy tasks. In one of the captaincy tasks, housemates revealed some shocking truths about their lives which left many of us aghast.

While Srishty Rode revealed that she hasn't even completed her graduation yet, Jasleen's shocking revelation about dating a well-known celebrity before Anup Jalota gave many inside the house a serious jolt. Urvashi revealed that she had learnt abusing even before she was 10 and Karanvir revealed how his wife resorted to black magic to gain his love. However, one revelation that stood out was that of a celebrity having saved herself from casting couch.

The truth is Dipika herself had given a major hint to Shivashish regarding this truth. She had said, "This a couch and I am sitting on it." Yes, the revelation came straight from the house's mouth. Dipika had indeed been offered a role in lieu of some intimacy but believing on her talent and hard work, Dipika had refused to resort to any such gimmick.

While many know and remember her for her role as 'Simar' in 'Sasural Simar Ka', you'd be surprised to know that Dipika started her career with a mythological role in 'Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi'. She also played an important role in 'Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo'.

We are thankful that Dipika didn't give up and proud of niche she has carved for herself in the industry today.